Samajwadi Party has shown that BJP’s tally can be reduced: Akhilesh Yadav

SP president thanks the voters for increasing the party’s own tally by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half time

SP president thanks the voters for increasing the party’s own tally by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half time

Speaking out for the first time since the results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election were declared on March 10, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav thanked the voters and asserted that his party has shown that the tally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tally could be reduced.

The BJP won 255 seats and its tally along with its allies, Apna Dal and Nishad Party, stands at 273 while the SP won 111 seats, a leap from their 2017 score of 47. The SP alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (8) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (6) now stands at 125.

Thanking the voters for increasing the SP’s own tally by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times, Mr. Yadav in a tweet said, “We have shown that the BJP seats can be reduced. This reduction of the BJP will continue unabated. More than half of the confusion and delusion has been cleared and the rest will happen in a few days. The struggle for public interest shall win.”

The party has alleged that the EVMs were hacked to “steal what was their rightful mandate”. He was closeted with his advisors till late evening on March 10. He is expected to address the media on March 11 to make an elaborate statement on the results.

Mr. Yadav who is Lok Sabha MP and won from Karhal Assembly constituency in these elections will have to make a choice on whether between his Lok Sabha berth and Assembly seat.