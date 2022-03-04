Rajnath’s U.P. campaign draws to a close

Defence Minister’s poll pitch references conflicts in Ukraine and Galwan Valley, and free rations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s campaign pitch for the seventh and last phase of Assembly polls in the crucial State of Uttar Pradesh was peppered with references to the Russia-Ukraine war, the Galwan Valley clash between India and China, and the free rations provided by the government.

Speaking in Malhani in Jaunpur district, where the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Dhananjay Singh is tipped to win, Mr. Singh referenced the Russia-Ukraine war in the context of the Centre’s Operation Ganga for the evacuation of Indian nationals stuck in war-torn Ukraine. “Prime Minister Modi’s actions have enhanced India’s reputation internationally,” he said at all three rallies — one in Janunpur and two in Chandauli district — that he addressed on Friday.

In Sakaldia in Chandauli, he spoke of the Galwan Valley clash between India and China, and attacked what he termed the Opposition’s lack of faith in the Indian Army. “The Opposition has continuously questioned whether our brave soldiers got the better of the Chinese, despite all evidence attesting to the acts of valour. In my statement in Parliament, because of diplomatic nuances, I did not speak of the casualty figures of the Chinese. But truth cannot be hidden for long, and an Australian newspaper, The Klaxon, investigated on its own and said that, in fact, Chinese casualties were between 38-50. Our own casualty figures are well-known, of course. The Opposition needs to introspect,” he said to applause.

His best turn was reserved for Chakia constituency, where his village, Bhabhaura is located. Mr. Singh’s helicopter landed on the playing field of his school, Aditya Inter College. “We used to play on these grounds,” Mr. Singh told this correspondent with a wistful look.

On the stage, Mr. Singh spoke of the free grain scheme provided both by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and a State government scheme. “COVID-19 arrived and the whole world was hit hard. A country like America is seeing historic levels of inflation, the highest in 40 years, but in India, bhook se chhutkara dilaya hai Mod- ji ne (Modi has provided freedom from hunger),” he said.

Moving on from the challenges of COVID-19, he said that the war between Ukraine and Russia could also result in hardship as uncertainty prevailed over fuel and gas prices, adding that the Modi government would overcome those challenges, too. “ Ab Chakia main hain to sab kuch saaf saaf batai dein (now that I’m in Chakia, I want to do some plain speaking),” he said in Bhojpuri. The rally in Chakia was not just the last rally of the day for Mr. Singh but the last of the rallies addressed in the long seven-phase polls in U.P., with voting slated to conclude on March 7, and the results to be declared on March 10.