PRD jawan beaten to death with iron rod in UP's Kushinagar

According to police, attacker Vipin Verma, who suffers from a mental illness and had some argument with the victim, rained down blow after blow on Tiwari's head with the rod

Published - November 10, 2024 03:24 pm IST - Gorakhpur

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 58-year-old Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan was beaten to death with an iron road while on duty in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

They said it happened on Saturday (November 9, 2024). night within 100 metres from the Chitoni police outpost and identified the victim as Ramakant Tiwari.

According to police, attacker Vipin Verma, who suffers from a mental illness and had some argument with the victim, rained down blow after blow on Tiwari's head with the rod.

Police arrested Mr. Verma from the spot and sent Tiwari's body for post-mortem examination.

Tiwari, who was from Kardah Tiwari Tola in the Khadda police area, was stationed at Chitoni Bazaar with constable Anand Tiwari and another PRD jawan, they said.

According to police, the fellow PRD jawan tried to save Tiwari's life but was chased away by Mr. Verma.

He then alerted the police and Tiwari's family.

PRD personnel are deployed on security duty at police stations, fairs, and traffic operations and also assist police in various tasks.

Published - November 10, 2024 03:24 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh

