Uttar Pradesh

Once the Brahmin face of BSP, Ramveer Upadhyay likely to join BJP

Ramveer Upadhyay. Photo: uplegisassembly.gov.in  

Four-time Bahujan Samaj Party MLA and former Minister Ramveer Upadhyay quit the party on Friday.

Posting his resignation on social media, Mr. Upadhyay said he had made the party aware of the shifting cadre but the high command didn’t pay heed to it.

The sitting MLA from Sadabad constituency in Hathras district has been a prominent Brahmin face of the party and was close to party supremo Mayawati before the emergence of party general secretary Satish Shandra Mishra.

BSP sources said he had been hobnobbing with the Bharatiya Janta Party and had been under suspension since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for anti-party activities. He was charged with supporting BJP candidates in the Agra and Aligarh zones.

Mr. Upadhyay’s brother, wife, and son have already shifted allegiance to the ruling party in the State.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2022 12:22:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/uttar-pradesh-assembly/once-the-brahmin-face-of-bsp-ramveer-upadhyay-likely-to-join-bjp/article38272308.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY