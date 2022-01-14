Uttar Pradesh

Not three-fourth seats, BJP meant it will get 3 or 4 seats in UP polls: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party National President and Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.   | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying by the "80 versus 20" assertion, he meant only 20 % of the population will back the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh elections, while the remaining 80 % will support his party.

But after the arrival of Swami Prasad Maurya and others in the SP, the saffron party would lose even this 20 %, Mr. Yadav said in his speech after giving party membership to Mr. Maurya and others here.

"Baba mukhya mantri (Adityanath) should engage a math teacher," the SP president said, referring to the chief minister's "80 vs 20" remarks.

Mr. Adityanath had recently said that in the Uttar Pradesh elections, while 80 % supporters will be on one side, 20 % will be on the other, which many thought was alluding to the 20 % Muslim population in the state.

Mr. Yadav also pooh-poohed the BJP's claim of winning three-fourth seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, saying, "they meant they will win three or four seats."


