Muslims and Jats feature prominently in first list of SP-RLD alliance

13 January 2022 23:00 IST

Jats and Muslims dominated the first list of 29 candidates declared by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance on Thursday in western Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Assembly election. Out of the 29 candidates, 19 were from the RLD, which hopes to reap the benefits of the farmer agitation and agrarian discontent in the region.

The list was dominated by Muslim (nine) and Jat (six) candidates, while seven others were also fielded on reserved seats for Dalits. Two Gurjars, also an agrarian community, three Brahmins, and a Thakur and Saini (OBC) each completed the list.

The SP retained sitting MLAs in Kairana (Nahid Hasan), Dholana, Ghaziabad (Aslam Chaudhary, who had won on a Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP symbol in the previous election), and in Meerut (Rafiq Ansari).

Senior Gurjar leader, former MP and sitting MLA from Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar Avtar Singh Bhadana, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, will contest on an RLD ticket from Jewar in Gautam Buddhar Nagar.

Former four-time Jatav MLA Gajraj Singh, who joined the RLD in the presence of party chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh a few hours before candidate declaration after quitting the Congress, was declared the party candidate the from Hapur reserved seat.

Former SP minister and senior leader Shahid Manzoor, who lost the last election, will contest from his traditional seat, Kithore in Meerut.

Tejpal Singh, a three-time legislator who held Ministerial portfolios under both the Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav governments, will contest from Chhata in Mathura. In Ghaziabad, former MLA Amarpal Sharma, who had stood second as a Congress-SP joint candidate in 2017, has been fielded by the SP from Sahibabad.

Jat leader and former MLA Pankaj Malik, who joined the SP recently along with his father, former MP Harendra Singh Malik, after quitting as the U.P. vice-president of the Congress, will contest from Charthawal in Muzaffanagar, the district that was the centre of a communally violent incident in 2013.

In Baghpat, the RLD fielded Ahmed Hamid, who was runner-up last time on a BSP symbol, while in Loni, Ghaziabad, the party has fielded Gurjar leader Madan Bhaiya, who stood third last time.

In Bulandhar’s Syana seat, the SP has placed its bets on former Congress MLA Dilnawaz Khan, who had stood second last time on the BSP symbol.