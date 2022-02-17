Mulayam seeks votes for son, Shah takes a dig citing his age 

Akhilesh faces BJP’s Baghel, Union Minister and former SP MP, in Karhal

Akhilesh faces BJP’s Baghel, Union Minister and former SP MP, in Karhal

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the 82-year-old founder of the Samajwadi Party, on Thursday made his entry in the campaigning for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election by seeking votes for his son and political successor Akhilesh Yadav. The junior Yadav, current chief of the SP and like his father a former Chief Minister, is contesting from Karhal in Mainpuri which votes on February 20. Age and ill-health have reduced Mr. Mulayam’s political activity in recent years. While campaigning in Karhal, Mr. Mulayam popularly known as “netaji”, said at a well-attended public meeting the priority of his party was the farmer and to provide them facilities for irrigation, seeds and fertilizers for increased productivity. “When productivity will increase, their condition will improve,” said Mr. Mulayam. Only farmers, traders and youth can strength the country, said the Yadav patriarch, as he explained the mutually beneficial relationship the three clusters shared. In Karhal, Mr. Yadav faces the BJP’s Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Union Minister and a former SP MP. Campaigning for him on Thursday was Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who appealed to voters to ensure Mr. Yadav’s defeat to smoothen the BJP’s path to government formation. Do you want a BJP government to be formed with 300–plus seats under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Mr. Shah asked. “For that we need to win 300 seats. I will give you an idea. Don’t have to win 300 seats. 300 seat ka kaam ek hi seat se ho sakta hain. Samajh mein aaya,” Mr. Shah asked with a grin. Mr. Shah said if the lotus bloomed in Karhal, the SP would be wiped out in the rest of the State. He also took a dig at Mr. Mulayam stepping out to campaign for his son. “Five kilometres from here, in this heat and at this age, even Netaji was sent to the field,” said Mr. Shah.