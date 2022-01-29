Uttar Pradesh

Mayawati changes two more candidates in U.P.

BSP Supremo Mayawati.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The BSP has replaced candidates again in Uttar Pradesh, this time for two seats in Firozabad district in the central part of the State. With Friday’s changes, BSP chief Mayawati has changed nominees on 11 seats so far, with many leaders from outside the party getting last minute entries.

The BSP had earlier declared party member Bablu Kumar Rathore as its candidate in Firozabad but on Friday replaced him with Shazia Hasan, the wife of former SP MLA Azim Bhai. The SP already declared its candidate in Firozabad, thus denying Mr. Azim’s wife. Mr. Azim had rebelled against the SP in 2017 but returned to the party last year. He was defeated in the last two elections in Firozabad — on both occasions by the BJP’s Manish Asija .

In the second change in Sirsaganj, Ms Mayawati replaced Raghvendra Singh, who had stood third in 2017, with Pankaj Mishra who secured the fourth spot while fighting on a Jan Adhikar Manch symbol.

The BSP had earlier changed its candidates on nine seats in western U.P. —Dhampur (Bijnor), Kundarki (Moradabad), Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Garhmukhteshwar (Hapur), Mathura, Etmadpur (Agra), Agra North and Khair (Aligarh).


