Kanpur had 'tamancha' factories under previous govt.: Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses address a public meeting for the state assembly elections, in Hathras. | Photo Credit: PTI

February 14, 2022 23:06 IST

‘BJP establishing defence corridor’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying that during its rule there were illegal country-made pistol ( tamancha) factories in Kanpur but his BJP dispensation is establishing a defence corridor.

Addressing an election meeting here, he said, “Under the previous government, there were factories of tamancha in Kanpur. Their name is Samajwadi’, work is tamanchawadi and thinking is pariwarvadi. Our government is making a defence corridor. Now, the youth of Kanpur will sit on tanks made in Kanpur, enter into the boundary of the enemy, and will raise the war cry for Bharat Mata.” Mr. Adityanath said the same set of people also tried to mislead people on the coronavirus vaccine, calling it “Modi vaccine”.

Advertising

Advertising

“A person who stands by someone during a crisis is a true well-wisher. And a person who does not support during a crisis is an opportunist,” he said, and urged people that it is an appropriate time to give a befitting reply to such people by defeating them in the election.