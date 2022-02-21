EC notice to BJP MLA for model code violation
Notice for making an inflammatory statement that was found “ prima facie” to be in violation of the MCC
The Election Commission on Sunday issued a notice to BJP MLA and candidate from Tiloi in Uttar Pradesh, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, for making an inflammatory statement that was found “ prima facie” to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct provision against promoting enmity between classes.
Mr. Singh was given till 8 pm on Monday to respond to the notice, an official said. The EC said his statement in a recent video clip had prima facie violated the Representation of the People Act provision dealing with promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language; and the MCC provisions regarding activity aggravating existing differences, and corrupt practices.
The EC said an FIR had also been lodged against Mr. Singh on February 18.
