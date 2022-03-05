EC bars Abbas Ansari from campaigning for 24 hours 

In a recent speech, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party candidate from Mau had allegedly threatened officers

The Election Commission on Friday banned Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party candidate from Mau, Abbas Ansari, from campaigning for 24 hours for a recent speech threatening officers.

The EC took action against Mr. Ansari, whose party is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, for a recent speech where he said he had told SP chief Akhilesh Yadav not to transfer officers for six months, assuming the SP wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, so that scores could be settled.

In its order, the EC noted that the speech was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and “threatened various officers, including officers assigned election duties to conduct peaceful, free and fair elections”. The EC said a notice had been sent to Mr. Ansari by the Mau Returning Officer on Thursday, however, no reply was received. The EC barred him from public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows and public utterances with regard to the polls for 24 hours from 7 p.m. Friday.