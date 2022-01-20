Congress announces second list for 41 seats in Uttar Pradesh

Party keeps promise, fields 16 women candidates, including international shooter

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates, including 16 women, for the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) Assembly election that will begin on February 10.

The list includes Poonam Pandit, an international shooter, who shot to prominence during the year-long farmers’ protests against the three farm laws that were repealed during the winter session of Parliament.

In keeping with the Congress’s promise of reserving 40% seats for women candidates in U.P., the second list of 16 women candidates also include Sangeeta Tyagi, wife of Rajiv Tyagi, a former spokesperson who suffered a heart attack while doing a live TV debate. She will be contesting from the Shahibabad seat. The list also includes Sikander Valmiki from Agra Cantonment, a reserved seat for the Scheduled Castes.

The Congress nominee is the district president of the Akhil Bhartiya Valmiki Mahasabha as well as the State president of Karmchari Sangh of the Uttar Pradesh Nagar Nigam water department.

An employee of the water department, he quit government service after he was suspended for taking out a candle march in solidarity with the family of the rape and murder victim of Hathras.

With Thursday’s list, the Congress has so far announced 166 candidates for the 403-seat U.P. election that is being led by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.