At least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

According to police, some coaches of the passenger train headed to Dibrugarh derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations.

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.

The accident occurred at around 2:35 pm, railway officials said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

The Indian Railways has started the relief operation and medical vans have reached the accident site.

Helpline numbers issued

In regard with the derailment of 15904 Dibrugarh Express in Lucknow division of North Eastern Railways, the helpline numbers are issued.

Commercial Control : 9957555984

Furkating (FKG): 9957555966

Mariani (MXN): 6001882410

Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798

Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959

Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960

