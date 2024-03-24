GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BSP expels Lok Sabha MP Ram Shiromani Verma for ‘anti-party activities’

The expelled MP is believed to be touch with the Samajwadi Party for contesting the 2024 election on the SP symbol

March 24, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Shravasti MP Ram Shiromani Verma. Photo: X/@ChaudharyRamSh4

Shravasti MP Ram Shiromani Verma. Photo: X/@ChaudharyRamSh4

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday expelled its Lok Sabha member from Shravasti Parliamentary segment, Ram Shiromani Verma, for anti-party activities and indiscipline. 

“You have been warned many times that you should not make any comment contrary to the party’s policies and ideology but despite repeated warnings you have been continuously doing so,” the letter issued by the BSP district president Lal Chand Kori reads. “In the interest of the party, you are being expelled from the membership of the BSP with immediate effect,” the letter adds.

The BSP, however, did not elaborate the specifics of the alleged anti-party activity that Mr. Verma indulged in. The expelled MP is rumoured to be touch with the Samajwadi Party (SP), and it is being suggested that he might contest the 2024 election on an SP ticket. Mr. Verma, won the Shravasti seat in 2019 on the BSP symbol with a margin of over 5,000 votes. He polled 4,41,771 votes against the BJP’s Daddan Mishra who polled 4,36,451 votes.

