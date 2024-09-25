GIFT a SubscriptionGift
As much as 23 structures razed in U.P.'s Bahriach at High Court order

Published - September 25, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Bahraich

PTI
Allahabad High court, AFP via Getty Images. File

Allahabad High court, AFP via Getty Images. File | Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Bulldozers razed 23 structures in a village in Kaiserganj on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) even as residents mounted a protest against the demolition ordered by the High Court.

Villagers claimed that most of the affected houses belonged to members of the minority community who had lived there for generations.

Several of the demolished structures were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and some had shops in the front, locals claimed.

Kaiserganj Sub Divisional Magistrate Alok Prasad said the demolition took place in Wazirganj Bazar of Sarai Jagna gram panchayat under Kaiserganj tehsil.

"There was a government barn and road on plot numbers 211, 212 and 92, which was illegally occupied by people with 11 shops, eight houses and four other tin sheds etc (total of 23 structures)," he said.

The SDM said the occupants were ordered by the high court to vacate the land following a public interest litigation filed by a local named Hadisul.

"The administration issued notices to the occupants, and most residents voluntarily vacated their properties," the officer added.

Published - September 25, 2024 07:12 pm IST

