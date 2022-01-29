Apna Dal (Kameravadi) finalises 7 seats as part of SP alliance

Party has said it will contest over a dozen seats as part of alliance with SP

The Apna Dal (Kameravadi), headed by Krishna Patel, mother of Union Minister Anupriya Patel, on Saturday said it had finalised seven seats in the coming Uttar Pradesh polls

The party, which claims a support base among the Kurmi OBCs, said it would contest over a dozen seats as part of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

A spokesperson of the party said it had finalised its candidates for Rohaniya and Pindra in Varanasi, Mariyahu in Jaunpur, Marihan in Mirzapur, Ghorawal in Sonbhadra,Pratapgarh Sadar and Allahabad West seats.

Ms. Anupriya Patel heads the Apna Dal (Sonelal) named after Ms. Krishna’s husband, Sonelal Patel. Both parties stake claim to his legacy as well as the Kurmi vote. The Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally in the State, has nine MLAs. The one headed by Ms. Krishna Patel has none.