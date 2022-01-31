Uttar Pradesh

Activist Nida Khan, Mayawati's former aide, joins BJP

Women rights activist Nida Khan and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's former officer on special duty (OSD) Gangaram Ambedkar have joined the BJP ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Nida Khan, the daughter-in-law of Barelvi sect cleric Tauqueer Raza Khan's brother, joined the BJP at its state headquarters here on Sunday in the presence of joining committee head Lakshmikant Bajpai.

Ms. Khan, a triple talaq victim, works to provide legal support to others who were divorced under this system.

Besides her, Ms. Mayawati's former OSD and ex-national general secretary Ambedkar also joined the BJP.

Mr. Bajpai, while welcoming them, said that in the present Yogi Adityanath regime the atmosphere of fear and hooliganism has ended.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 11:29:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/uttar-pradesh-assembly/activist-nida-khan-mayawatis-former-aide-joins-bjp/article38352344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY