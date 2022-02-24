Aaditya Thackeray debuts in U.P. poll campaign

Hitting the campaign trail in Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister of Tourism Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday launched a sharp attack on U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying “hatred between religions” has increased during the latter’s rule and time had come for a change.

Thackeray addressed a well-attended public meeting in the Dumariyagang Assembly seat in Siddharthnagar district, terming Shiv Sena candidate Shailedra alias Raju Shrivastav as an "agent of change".

Invoking Shiv Sena founder and his grandfather, the late Bal Thackeray, he hit out at the BJP for spreading hatred among communities in the name of religion and dubbing farmers, who had protested against the now-repealed farm laws as "Maoists, extremists and terrorists".

"Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray always said politics should be for the welfare of the people. This is reflected in the politics of Shiv Sena. Governance is not about religion, but about the welfare of the people," the 31-year-old son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.