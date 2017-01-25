Shivpal Yadav left out in the cold

Shivpal Yadav’s isolation in the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party continues. After being shunted from the post of its State president, sacked as a Minister and reduced to a single seat, Jaswant Nagar in Etawah, the Chief Minister’s uncle does not figure on the party’s list of star campaigners sent to the Election Commission for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Number one on the list of 40 is Mulayam Singh, who is now designated party patron. All other members of the Yadav family — Dharmendra Yadav, Akshay Yadav (Ramgopal Yadav’s son), Tez Pratap Yadav and Dimple Yadav, all MPs — feature on the list. So does veteran actor and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan. Many leaders and Ministers close to Mr. Shivpal, including Syeda Shadab Fatima and Vijay Kumar Mishra, have been denied ticket this time.

Mr. Mulayam and Mr. Shivpal did not attend the SP’s function on Sunday where the party’s manifesto was released, in a sign that a compromise within the family was yet to be reached.

Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, whom the Akhilesh team blamed for the family feud, is also missing from the list.

The SP’s ally in the elections, the Congress, released its list of start campaigners on Tuesday. Party president Sonia Gandhi, vice-president Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are in the list.