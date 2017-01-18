Sangeet Som booked for showing "riot clipping" in election campaign

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday booked the sitting BJP MLA from Sardhana, Sangeet Som, for "creating enmity between people on grounds of religion" and for "violating Model Code of Conduct" after his campaign vehicle was found showing "objectionable content related to Muzaffarnagar riots" in Fareedpur village in Sardhana Assembly constituency.

Police booked Mr. Som under several Sections including Section 125 in the Representation of the People's Act, 1951 (promoting feeling of enmity or hatred between people on grounds of religion, race, caste in connection with election).

Mr. Som, an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots who is out on bail, denied that his campaign vehicle had any objectionable content.

Mr. Som is the BJP candidate for Sardhana Assembly constituency, which is going for polls on February 11.

He was booked after the media screening committee of the local administration on Wednesday examined the content of the CD, which was being showed by his election campaign vehicle in Sardhana.

"The CD sought to project Som a Hindu icon while recounting his role in Muzaffarnagar riots, Kheda mahapanchayat and the protests in Bishahra village in the aftermath of Dadri lynching. The CD also peddles wrong information like it accuses the police of killing one of the Dadri lynching accused, Ravin Sisodia in broad daylight in jail,” a police official who is part of the screening committee told The Hindu.

The police became aware of the issue when on Tuesday, the residents of Fareedpur village in Mr. Som's electoral constituency, Sardhana, became angry after finding out that the LCD screen attached with Mr. Som's election campaign vehicle was showing Muzaffarnagar riots related content besides episodes from Mr. Som's real life and his arrest for his alleged role in the riots.

The LCD screen was showing the political journey of Mr. Som, who grabbed limelight during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. He was arrested for sharing a false video of a lynching in Afghanistan and passing it off as the lynching video of two Jat youths Sachin and Gaurav whose deaths had boiled communal tampers in Muzaffarnagar in August 2013.

The angry villagers complained to the police about the “objectionable content” after which the police seized the CD and booked the driver for violating section 144 of the CrPc which is in force in the area ahead of the election. The Sub Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh told The Hindu that the local BJP campaign managers did not take permission to show video clips of the poll campaign vehicle.