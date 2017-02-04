Uttar Pradesh 2017

Rahul, Akhilesh pat each other at roadshow

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president during their road show in Lucknow on Sunday.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president during their road show in Lucknow on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav bonhomie was on display at a joint roadshow in Agra on Friday. This was the second rally attended by the Congress vice-president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister after Lucknow.

Both leaders kept up their attack on the BJP over demonetisation and black money. Taunting the Bahujan Samaj Party, he said he would rather not talk about the party as “it was not really in the contest.” Both leaders were all praise for each other. Mr. Gandhi compared their alliance to the confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna.

“Akhilesh ji has worked very hard. Now we have joined hands to change U.P.”.

The Congress vice-president continued to attack the Centre over the demonetisation. “The Modi government made honest and poor people stand in queues for an exercise that benefited fifty rich families,” he said.

He also accused the Modi government of not doing anything for the youth and the farmers in the Budget presented last week.

“Did ₹15 lakh come into anyone’s account? Can anyone present here tell me if they got the money in their accounts as promised,” Mr. Gandhi asked. Standing beside Mr. Akhilesh atop the “U.P. Vijay Rath,” Mr. Gandhi said: “We will together bring such transformation that U.P. will be unrecognisable in the next five years.”

Mr. Yadav for his part termed the alliance “two wheels of the cycle”. He too hit out at the BJP and wondered when “acche din” would come.

