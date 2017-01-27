Mukhtar Ansari and kin find a place in BSP

In a potentially risky move, the Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday welcomed into its ranks charge-sheeted MLA from Purvanchal, Mukhtar Ansari, his brothers Afzal Ansari and Sigbatullah Ansari, and son Abbas Ansari.

The Ansaris found shelter in the BSP after being rejected by the Samajwadi Party.

They had merged their outfit, the Quami Ekta Dal, with the SP a few months ago, but as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav wrested control of the party, displacing his uncle Shivpal, who facilitated the merger despite opposition by his nephew, the Muslim leaders from Purvanchal were ignored in ticket distribution.

In fact, Mr. Akhilesh even fielded a candidate against Mr. Mukhtar.

Mr. Mukhtar, who is currently lodged in Agra jail in a murder case, will contest on the BSP ticket from his stronghold Mau, while Mr. Sibgatullah, MLA, will defend his seat, Mohamadabad, in Ghazipur. Mr. Abbas, a gold medallist national-level shooter, will make his debut from Ghosi. Except for Mr. Mukhtar, the Ansaris do not have criminal cases against them.

Mr. Afzal, a former MP, had been the president of the Quami Ekta Dal before it merged with the SP last year.

BSP chief Mayawati, who welcomed Mr. Sibgatullah, Mr. Abbas and Mr. Afzal at a press conference here, justified the induction of Mr. Mukhtar, though the four-time MLA faces two dozen criminal cases, one for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005.

In 2010, Ms. Mayawati expelled Mr. Mukhtar from the BSP for his alleged criminal activities.

‘Messiah of the poor’

Defending the decision to re-induct Mr. Mukhtar, whom she once called the “messiah of the poor”, Ms. Mayawati, who regularly flays the SP for patronising “criminal elements”, said the charges against him were not yet proven. “There are bigger goondas in other parties,” she said suggesting that many of the cases against Mr. Mukhtar were not genuine.

Referring to the Krishnanand Rai murder case, she said Mr. Mukhtar had been framed in the case under the SP rule and even after a CBI probe, “no concrete evidence has been submitted in court against him till date”.

Though the BSP did not encourage those with criminal antecedents, “if some people want to improve under the BSP umbrella, we will give them a chance”.

She termed the Ansaris’ return to the BSP after a stint with the SP an act of “repentance”.