Uttar Pradesh 2017

Both princes will destroy U.P., says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

: BJP president Amit Shah cancelled his padayatra in Meerut on Friday as a mark of protest against the murder of a trader here on Thursday, and said Uttar Pradesh was turning into the crime capital of the country. The BJP would make law and order a poll issue, he said.

Meerut is going to the polls on February 11.

Taking a dig at the SP-Congress alliance, he said both “princes” will “destroy” the State, referring to SP president and U.P. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. “The morale of criminals is so high that even police personnel are not safe, let alone the common man. People are living in terror and fear of criminals. That is why it would be a priority of the BJP government to restore law and order in the State, which has been turned into the crime capital of the country by the Samajwadi Party government. And now both the shehzadey (princes) will destroy the State,” Mr. Shah said.

He also promised that the BJP government would form “anti-Romeo squads to save our daughters and sisters”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the first of his election rallies in U.P. on Saturday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 10:05:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/uttar-pradesh-2017/Both-princes-will-destroy-U.P.-says-Amit-Shah/article17186407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY