BJP goes after Akhilesh’s stepbrother

Last week, while Akhilesh Yadav was battling his father Mulayam Singh for the “cycle,” the Chief Minister’s stepbrother Prateek Yadav made heads turn when he zoomed past his official residence here in a cool blue Lamborghini. The pictures of the car were widely shared on social media. And now the BJP has taken note and released a video on Facebook targeting Mr. Prateek for his alleged lavish lifestyle. The clip takes a dig at the apparent disparity between the SP’s claims of being a socialist party and Mr. Prateek’s expensive car. The video starts off by showing Mr. Prateek driving in the streets of Lucknow at night, before moving on to bash his claims of being apolitical. It points out that he ensured an election ticket from the SP for his wife Aparna Yadav.
