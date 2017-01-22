Akhilesh releases SP manifesto; hits out at Opposition parties

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday released the Samajwadi Party manifesto for the coming Assembly Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The manifesto, among other things, spoke about distribution of laptops, a 'Kanya Vidya Dhan', a 'Samajwadi Pension', laying of Purvanchal Expressway, and establishing Janeshwar Mishra model villages and improving helplines for police and women.

He said the model villages in the name of Janeshwar Mishra would be a tribute to the leader on his death anniversary on Sunday.

There was also an announcement on 'Samajwadi Kisan Kosh', a scheme for farmers to purchase seeds and fertilizers.

SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal skipped the event.

'Where is acche din and vikas?'

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the people of the State were desperately looking for those who had promised acche din (good days). “After promising achche din, Modi has ended up giving only a Swacchh Bharat campaign and organising yoga.”

“Where are the good days? Where is the promised ‘vikas’ [development] they promised?” he asked.

He didn’t spare the BSP either. “They are weaving dreams again,” he said, and accused them of doing nothing for the State but ‘erecting elepant statues’.

He, however, did not talk about the infighting within the SP. He said he had got a chance to become the Chief Minister at a young age and that the “Netaji [Mulayam Singh Yadav] had blessed us.”

“All the five years we ruled [Uttar Pradesh], we did not deviate from our socialist ideology,” he added.