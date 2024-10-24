GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unity among allies not an option, it is an imperative to save the country: D Raja 

The CPI leader’s comments come in the backdrop of disarray in the Opposition alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. He said “mutual respect at the time of elections” is important.

Updated - October 24, 2024 09:59 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of CPI general secretary D. Raja.

File photo of CPI general secretary D. Raja. | Photo Credit: -

With Opposition alliances in disarray in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja, in a long note on social media on Thursday (October 24, 2024), expressed anguish over “not learning the right lessons” from the Haryana Assembly elections. Unity, he said, is not an “option”, it is an “imperative”. 

Mr. Raja said that after the Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, many, including the CPI, called for serious introspection among the constituents of the INDIA bloc, especially by the Congress, the largest partner in the alliance. “Unity on the ground upholding the constitutional values is as important as accommodation and mutual respect at the time of elections, particularly when it comes to seat-sharing,” he said.

The CPI and the CPI(M) have not been accommodated within the INDIA bloc umbrella in Jharkhand. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s negotiations with the CPI-ML have not made much headway, with both parties fielding candidates for the Dhanwar seat despite talks. In Maharashtra, seat negotiations are on. 

Mr. Raja said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, in States where unity of “secular-democratic forces” was strong, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was restricted, bringing its tally below the majority mark. “With BJP’s numbers reduced, certain sections in the political spectrum have become buoyant. However, what many parties are not realising is that the threat to our republic and democracy still looms large in the form of a humbled but more aggressive RSS-BJP calling for lasting ideological and political unity,” Mr. Raja added. 

By not giving the BJP a majority, he said voters have put their trust in the Opposition to protect constitutional values. Cautioning that this momentum has to be taken forward, Mr. Raja said, “In this long-drawn battle, unity of secular-democratic forces is not optional but an imperative to save our country from the clutches of right-wing communal fascist forces.” 

At the same time, he sought to remind the INDIA bloc allies that unity is based on mutual respect and ideological clarity. He credited “non-accommodation” of secular democratic forces as the reason for the BJP’s victory in Haryana. 

“People of the country have great hopes from the INDIA bloc and the values it stands for and it is our collective responsibility to safeguard our foundational values and give a prosperous future to the people,” Mr. Raja said.

Published - October 24, 2024 09:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Communist Party of India / alliances and coalition

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.