Unity among allies not an option, it is an imperative to save the country: D Raja 

With Opposition alliances in disarray in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja, in a long note on social media on Thursday (October 24, 2024), expressed anguish over “not learning the right lessons” from the Haryana Assembly elections. Unity, he said, is not an “option”, it is an “imperative”.

Mr. Raja said that after the Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, many, including the CPI, called for serious introspection among the constituents of the INDIA bloc, especially by the Congress, the largest partner in the alliance. “Unity on the ground upholding the constitutional values is as important as accommodation and mutual respect at the time of elections, particularly when it comes to seat-sharing,” he said.

The CPI and the CPI(M) have not been accommodated within the INDIA bloc umbrella in Jharkhand. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s negotiations with the CPI-ML have not made much headway, with both parties fielding candidates for the Dhanwar seat despite talks. In Maharashtra, seat negotiations are on.

Mr. Raja said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, in States where unity of “secular-democratic forces” was strong, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was restricted, bringing its tally below the majority mark. “With BJP’s numbers reduced, certain sections in the political spectrum have become buoyant. However, what many parties are not realising is that the threat to our republic and democracy still looms large in the form of a humbled but more aggressive RSS-BJP calling for lasting ideological and political unity,” Mr. Raja added.

By not giving the BJP a majority, he said voters have put their trust in the Opposition to protect constitutional values. Cautioning that this momentum has to be taken forward, Mr. Raja said, “In this long-drawn battle, unity of secular-democratic forces is not optional but an imperative to save our country from the clutches of right-wing communal fascist forces.”

At the same time, he sought to remind the INDIA bloc allies that unity is based on mutual respect and ideological clarity. He credited “non-accommodation” of secular democratic forces as the reason for the BJP’s victory in Haryana.

“People of the country have great hopes from the INDIA bloc and the values it stands for and it is our collective responsibility to safeguard our foundational values and give a prosperous future to the people,” Mr. Raja said.