Tripura polls | TIPRA chief Pradyot Manikya slams ‘disgruntled’ party leaders, tells them to work for people

February 05, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Agartala

The TIPRA Motha chief in an indirect reference to the aggrieved leaders said this time he preferred young candidates over the old leaders

The Hindu Bureau

TIPRA chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on Sunday slammed leaders of his party who are disgruntled over being denied tickets for contesting the upcoming Assembly election. Mr. Debbarma told them to get out of raajneeti (politics) and adopt kaamneeti (work ethic) as their mission to serve the people.

“Problem is not actually with the people but with the leaders. Power ultimately lies with the people, not with us”, Mr. Debbarma said in the first major election meeting of the TIPRA Motha at Dewan Bazar in Bishramganj of Sepahijala district.

The royal scion was visibly angry over reports of resentment among a section of senior leaders denied nominations. TIPRA is contesting 42 constituencies including 20 tribal reserved seats in the election to the 60-member Assembly. The party is not part of any alliance and is going it alone.

A host of senior leaders like Bijay Kumar Hrangkhawl, Jagadish Debbarma, former Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, former MLA Rajeshwar Debbarma, Antony Debbarma and Sridam Debbarma were left out. None of these leaders were seen at the first district-wise election rally held at Dewanbazar on Sunday.

Mr. Jamatia had left for Shillong (Meghalaya) soon after announcement of the three-part candidate list of the regional party. A few other leaders are staying away from party programmes citing ‘health issues’.

The TIPRA Motha chief in an indirect reference to the aggrieved leaders said this time he preferred young candidates over the old leaders. “The regional parties of Northeast India have the practice of ignoring young leaders, but I did not follow the tradition,” he stated.

Mr. Debbarma told the crowd, which included several indigenous women, that he did not budge over the alliance despite “huge pressure” from national parties as he was not ready to give up or compromise on ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand like its rival IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura) in the 2018 Assembly election. “Even I am not fighting the election to carry forward the fight for our core demand,” he added.

At the rally, he introduced four party candidates contesting in Sepahijala district.

