Tripura polls | Left Front candidate announcement cancelled as differences arise with Congress

January 24, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

The CPI(M)-led Left Front was scheduled to announce the list of candidates for the Tripura elections today, but it has now been cancelled due to disagreements with poll partner Congress

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) flag. Image for representation only

Differences have reportedly cropped up between the CPI(M) and the Congress over seat sharing for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections. The Left Front press conference that was scheduled for 7 p.m. today to announce list of candidates stands cancelled as a result.

The development comes a day after CPI(M) State Committee meeting endorsed a list of party candidates and the proposal to ally with ‘democratic and secular’ parties, including the Congress, in Assembly elections due on February 16.

Congress State president Birajit Sinha had even confirmed that they had reached a seat-sharing arrangement with the CPI(M). “Congress will announce the list on Wednesday (January 25) after getting the approval of the party high command,” he said.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held on February 16 and the last date for filing nominations is January 30.

