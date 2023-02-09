Tripura polls: Dilemma for first-time Bru voters in their new home 

February 09, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - HADUKLAO

Dharmendra Reang is a first-time voter at 29, an aberration in politically conscious Tripura.

He did try to enrol after turning 18 but was a person without a State. Like some 40,000 other Bru tribespeople, he was caught between Mizoram and Tripura until a quadripartite accord in January 2020 removed the uncertainty from his electoral identity. Tripura will go to the polls on February 16.

“To be able to vote is a great feeling, especially after several failed attempts to be registered as a voter in Mizoram,” said Mr. Dharmendra Reang, a cook in a Thiruvananthapuram hotel, displaying his election photo identity card.

His five-member family is one of the 440 Bru refugee families now settled permanently in Haduklao Natunbasti, about 3 km off National Highway 8, which snakes through Tripura’s Dhalai district. The new settlement, one of 11 so far, has plots allotted for 60 more families.

From refugee to voter

Haduklao Natunbasti is about 75 km from Tripura’s capital Agartala and “six hours by public transport” from the village in Mizoram’s Mamit district where Mr. Reang was born. He has no memory of the place he was forced to leave following a wave of ethnic violence in 1997, driving his family to a relief camp in Tripura.

“I would hardly spend 30 days on leave from Kerala when we were at the Naisingpara relief camp. I have now spent almost thrice the time to get my voter ID and vote on February 16,” he said.

Naisingpara was one of six relief camps in the Kanchanpur and Panisagar subdivisions of the North Tripura district adjoining Mizoram. The first batches of refugees from these camps were resettled near Haduklao and Duklai villages in the Dhalai district in April 2021.

“A total of 16 places in four districts of Tripura were selected for resettlement after the accord was signed among the Centre, the governments of Mizoram and Tripura and five of our organisations. Many niggles in the rehabilitation process remain but our people are now assured of some future,” Bruno Msha of the Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum said.

Prior to the resettlement process, the Tripura government notified more than 32,000 Bru refugees as its permanent citizens.

Eager to vote

Tripura’s Chief Electoral Officer Kirankumar Dinkarrao Gitte said that 14,054 people from 5,645 Bru families were among some 80,000 new voters in the State. “The process of the enrolment of the Bru people is still on,” he said.

One of the first Brus to get enrolled was Podoram Reang, who voted thrice at a special polling booth set up for the refugees at Kanhmun on the Mizoram-Tripura border during elections.

“I used to feel sad because Kanhmun was nearer to K. Salaripara, the village in Mizoram we left behind, than from the relief camps in Tripura. Voting for the first time in Tripura will perhaps help erase the sadness of having been uprooted,” Mr. Podoram Reang, who runs a grocery shop at Natunbasti, said.

Koina Reang, who also lives in Natunbasti, said that her parents used to endure a torturous 40 km long journey from their relief camp to Kanhmun out of the fear that they would lose their right to land if they did not cast their votes. “There is no such fear now and the 2 km walk to the polling booth should be fun,” the 22-year-old first-time voter said.

Dilemma at the ballot box

Natunbasti’s settlers are now caught in a dilemma: who to vote for?

“Our rehabilitation was possible because of the BJP government in Tripura. At the same time, we cannot but acknowledge Bubagra for pushing our case,” Uttam K. Reang, a leader of the Bru Tribal Development Society, said.

Bubagra, meaning king in the local language, is the term Tripura’s tribal people use for Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the chief of the Tipra Motha. The party has shaped up as a major challenger to the ruling BJP as well as to the Left Front-Congress combine in 42 of the State’s 60 Assembly seats.

“Each of the 440 families has a 30x40 ft house built with ₹1.5 lakh given as a construction allowance besides other benefits, although the monthly stipend of ₹5,000 per family is pending for 10 months now. We hope the new government will clear the payment, provide some jobs for sustenance and change the name of this settlement to Bruhapara,” Mr. Uttam Reang said.