Tripura Assembly poll: Violence continues, BJP rebel candidates complain of targeted attacks

February 02, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - AGARTALA

Huge deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) contingents failed to check incidents of violence, including attacks on candidates contesting the forthcoming Assembly elections in Tripura, due on February 16. After MLA Atul Debbarma, another Bharatiya Janata Party rebel Kanti Gopal Nath who is contesting as an Independent against the party candidate, claimed to have escaped an organised attack.

Mr. Nath received minor injuries and his car was vandalised in the incident at the Jubarajnagar Assembly constituency, in north Tripura. The attackers allegedly threatened him to withdraw from the contest against BJP’s official Malina Debnath.

Dr. Debbarma, who earlier resigned from the BJP for not being selected and contesting from the Krishnapur constituency in Khowai district, sought protection from the Election Commission of India, after an attack on his vehicle. He did not suffer any injury.

Several disgruntled BJP leaders are contesting as Independents in the upcoming Assembly elections, after the party dropped seven sitting MLAs from its list of 55 candidates, in the election to the 60-member Assembly. The ruling party adjusted five seats with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), its alliance partner since the 2018 poll.

The incidents of attack, arson and intimidation are continuously getting reported to the election office and the police. A CPI (M) worker was kidnapped from his home by a group of rival party supporters at Majlishpur constituency near here late last night and was severely assaulted.

The victim, identified as Amulya Debnath, was admitted to a hospital.

Elsewhere, the vehicle of a Left supporter was burnt at Suryamaninagar, in the wee hours of Wednesday. Congress candidate for the seat Sushanta Chakraborty blamed the BJP for the incident, but the latter strongly denied.

Meanwhile, one person was injured when supporters of the BJP and the CPI (M) clashed in Bishalgarh of Sepahijala district on Wednesday. A CAPF contingent was deployed in the area to restore peace.