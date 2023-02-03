Tripura Assembly elections | Nadda, Himanta hit the campaign trail in Tripura

February 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Agartala

The BJP on Friday launched a star-studded campaign in the Assembly election-bound Tripura. Party’s national President J.P. Nadda addressed two rallies while other leaders including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Smriti Irani also campaigned.

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty joined a road show in support of the party candidates in the constituencies of east Agartala. Several BJP leaders from Delhi and different States have also arrived.

The Congress, which has forged an electoral alliance with the CPI(M), is yet to confirm a list of star campaigners. Pradesh Congress Committee chief Birajit Sinha said the list had got approval of the Election Commission and they would soon organise election meetings in consultation with the CPI(M)-led Left Front leaders.

The Trinamool Congress said its supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee would visit the State next week to campaign for the party nominees.

Mr. Nadda addressed rallies at Amarpur in Gomati district in south and Kumarghat in north Tripura as the saffron party started a high decibel campaign to retain power in the State. During the break, Mr. Nadda, Chief Minister Manik Saha and other leaders visited the residence of a party supporter to have lunch.

Addressing both the rallies, Mr. Nadda appealed to people to vote for the BJP for continuation of development activities — first spearheaded by Biplab Kumar Deb and later Dr. Manik Saha as Chief Ministers. He said a double engine government at the Centre and the State were working for the welfare of people, development and restoration of peace in the State.

“We made Tripura free from Communists who used to slay people in the villages. People were at their [Communists’] mercy and helpless”, the BJP President alleged, highlighting the major flagship schemes of the Centre and the State government.

“ Inko Kam Dena, Unko Aaram dena [Give our candidates work, Give Opposition aspirants relaxation]”, he sarcastically said. Mr. Nadda asserted that ‘Tripura has full of opportunities that BJP can manage by assuring development, stability and progress.”

Chairman of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who played a key role in the BJP’s win in the 2018 Assembly elections, was also in Tripura on Friday. He addressed the first election meeting at the tribal-reserved Krishnapur constituency in Khowai district.

Rebel challenge

The Assembly segment is important as the BJP candidate Bikash Debbarma is facing a challenge from party rebel Atul Debbarma who won the seat in the last election and put up a fight as an independent this time. It also has the presence of candidates from the TIPRA and the Congress-Left alliance.

Dr. Sarma in his address did not target the rebel candidate and confined making appeals to vote for the development in the area. “In the past I used to find only red [CPI(M)] offices in Krishnapur which caused huge suffering to the people, but they are now not found”, he said in Hindi.

On TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples’ Regional Alliance), he said its main demand (Greater Tipraland) could not be accepted. He wondered ‘how can we allow division of Tripura’, but said the BJP governments were committed to taking care of all-round development of the indigenous people and the State.

The Assam Chief Minister told voters to vote in favour of the BJP as other parties including TIPRA could not form a government in Tripura as well as at the Centre. He later addressed another rally at Suryamaninagar near here.