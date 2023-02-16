Tripura Assembly elections 2023 live | West Tripura district registers 14.56% voting till 9 a.m.; State average at 11%

West Tripura district has registered 14.56% voting till 9 a.m. on Thursday. The State’s average is at 11%. Voter turnout in Tripura is usually high with the State recording a voting percentage of around 90%.
- February 16, 2023 09:35Congress chief Kharge urges people of Tripura to vote ‘without fear’
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursdayon Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote “without fear” in the Assembly polls, and asserted that they were united for change.
“People of Tripura are united for change. Sincerely urge everyone, especially the youth to come out and participate in the festival of Democracy and vote for peace and progress. Vote, without fear,” the Congress chief said in a tweet.
- February 16, 2023 09:28Voters of few villages staging protest at Dhanpur Assembly constituency after allegedly being prevented from going to polling booths
Voters of a few villages are staging protest at Dhanpur Assembly constituency after they were allegedly prevented from going to the polling centres. Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik is contesting from this constituency in Sepahijala district. Former CM & CPI (M) Politburo Member Manik Sarkar won three Assembly elections from the seat.
- February 16, 2023 09:2525 General Observers, 8 Police Observers overseeing Assembly elections
25 General Observers and eight Police Observers are overseeing the Assembly elections in Tripura. 50,000 security personnel have been deployed in the State to conduct peaceful elections. No violence has been reported so far.
- February 16, 2023 09:24Security personnel help elderly cast votes
Security personnel are helping elderly voters in Gachiram Para High School under Kanchanpur Assembly Constituency of North Tripura district. PIB Tripura
- February 16, 2023 09:15‘Confident BJP will form government’: Tripura CM Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, after casting his vote in his Town Borodowali constituency, said, “It feels good. I urge all voters to cast their vote”.
The CM exuded confidence that the BJP would secure a second straight term at the hustings in the Northeast State. Saying that he prayed for peaceful polling in the State, the CM added, “You all can see how people have come out to vote. I am confident that the BJP will definitely form the government here.” - ANI
- February 16, 2023 09:02No untoward incident or EVM technical snag reported from any part in first hour: Chief Electoral Officer Dinakarrao
Voting is underway for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura amid tight security, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao on Thursday. No untoward incident or EVM technical snag was reported from any part of the state in the first hour, he added.
“As many as 31,000 polling personnel and 25,000 security personnel of central forces will be on guard to ensure the election is conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Besides, 31,000 officials of the state armed police and the state police will be deployed at various places to maintain law and order,” he explained.
Mr. Dinakarrao also said that an air ambulance has been stationed at Agartala Airport for emergencies. - PTI
- February 16, 2023 08:39PM Modi appeals to ‘vote in record numbers’
“Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I especially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The Prime Minister had addressed two election rallies at Ambassa in the Dhalai district and the second at Gomati on February 11. - ANI
- February 16, 2023 08:37CAPF personnel helps octonegenarian lady to cast vote
Central Armed Police Forces personnel (CAPF) helped the 85-year-old woman to enter the polling booth at 37/7 in Saashima High School in South Belonia, Tripura. - ANI
- February 16, 2023 08:23CM Manik Saha casts his vote
Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha just cast his vote at Tulsibati Higher Secondary School in Agartala. He is contesting from Town Bardowali Constituency jn Agartala. His nearest rival is Ashis Saha of Congress.
- February 16, 2023 08:20Amit Shah urges people to vote for ‘development-oriented government’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged all citizens of Tripura to cast their votes as the polling for the Tripura Assembly elections began on Thursday amid tight security.“Urging our sisters and brothers of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed and the era of peace and progress that has already started continues smoothly. Come out and vote for a prosperous Tripura,” Mr. Shah tweeted. - ANI
- February 16, 2023 07:45CPI(M)-Congress, Tipra Motha seek to thwart BJP bid to retain power in Tripura
Unlike in past elections, there does not seem to be a “wave” of support for any party or alliance this time, making the 2023 mandate unpredictable for both the general voter and the poll pundit.
The BJP, seeking to retain power along with its current ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), is contesting 55 seats. The IPFT is contesting the remaining five seats, all in the tribal domain. Read more
- February 16, 2023 07:44Voting under way in Tripura
Voting for 60 Assembly constituencies has begun in Tripura. A little over 28 lakh people are eligible to vote. 259 candidates of different parties and independents are in fray. Massive security deployment is in place in the State. Security was enhanced in Bishalgarh Assembly Constituency after reports of bomb attacks on a house. One agent of a political party was detained by villagers just after midnight for illegality entering a polling station at Bamutia in west Tripura.
