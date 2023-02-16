Tripura Assembly elections 2023 live | Polling begins in all 60 constituencies

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha just cast his vote at Tulsibati Higher Secondary School in Agartala. He is contesting from Town Bardowali Constituency jn Agartala. His nearest rival is Ashis Saha of Congress.
- February 16, 2023 08:20Amit Shah urges people to vote for ‘development-oriented government’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged all citizens of Tripura to cast their votes as the polling for the Tripura Assembly elections began on Thursday amid tight security.“Urging our sisters and brothers of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed and the era of peace and progress that has already started continues smoothly. Come out and vote for a prosperous Tripura,” Mr. Shah tweeted. - ANI
- February 16, 2023 07:45CPI(M)-Congress, Tipra Motha seek to thwart BJP bid to retain power in Tripura
Unlike in past elections, there does not seem to be a “wave” of support for any party or alliance this time, making the 2023 mandate unpredictable for both the general voter and the poll pundit.
The BJP, seeking to retain power along with its current ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), is contesting 55 seats. The IPFT is contesting the remaining five seats, all in the tribal domain. Read more
- February 16, 2023 07:44Voting under way in Tripura
Voting for 60 Assembly constituencies has begun in Tripura. A little over 28 lakh people are eligible to vote. 259 candidates of different parties & independents are in fray. Massive security deployment is in place. Massive security deployment is in place in the State. Security was enhanced in Bishalgarh Assembly Constituency after reports of bomb attacks on a house. One agent of a political party was detained by villagers just after midnight for illegality entering a polling station at Bamutia in west Tripura.
