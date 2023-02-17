Several injured as post-poll violence spreads in Tripura

February 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Agartala

Residences of party workers and offices of the ruling and opposition parties were attacked as post-poll violence spread in Tripura on Friday. Several people sustained injuries in the incidents.

In Agartala, at least four persons received injuries in attack and counter-attack at a residential locality. Police recovered two live bombs from the Vivekananda Housing Colony after the clash.

After the CPI(M) and the Congress, the ruling BJP blamed the police for poor response in action against violators. BJP State General Secretary and candidate of 6-Agartala constituency Papia Datta led a protest in front of the New Capital Complex police station and briefly blocked the road leading to the secretariat complex.

Irate BJP supporters demanded the arrest of Congress-CPI(M) sponsored miscreants who led the attack at the housing colony. Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman and CPI(M) leader Krishna Majumder met residents of the colony and blamed hooligans of the BJP for the occurrence.

Properties damaged

Violence was also reported from Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, Matarbari in Gomati district, Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Khowai in Khowai district and Khayerpur in west Tripura district. Residences of Congress and CPI(M) supporters were attacked indiscriminately and properties damaged.

Bombs were hurled at a few places. Miscreants burnt down the private car of a CPI(M) worker in Kamalpur in one of the incidents.

BJP offices at some places, including Kakraban in Gomati district, were ransacked and office belongings destroyed. The BJP blamed the Congress–CPI(M) combine for the raids and fuelling tension.