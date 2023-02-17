ADVERTISEMENT

Several injured as post-poll violence spreads in Tripura

February 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Agartala

Houses of party workers and offices of ruling and opposition parties attacked

The Hindu Bureau

Voters wait in the queue to cast their votes for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023, at the polling booth, in Agartala on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Residences of party workers and offices of the ruling and opposition parties were attacked as post-poll violence spread in Tripura on Friday. Several people sustained injuries in the incidents.

In Agartala, at least four persons received injuries in attack and counter-attack at a residential locality. Police recovered two live bombs from the Vivekananda Housing Colony after the clash.

After the CPI(M) and the Congress, the ruling BJP blamed the police for poor response in action against violators. BJP State General Secretary and candidate of 6-Agartala constituency Papia Datta led a protest in front of the New Capital Complex police station and briefly blocked the road leading to the secretariat complex.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Tripura Assembly elections | Voting closes with 81.10% voter turnout 

Irate BJP supporters demanded the arrest of Congress-CPI(M) sponsored miscreants who led the attack at the housing colony. Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman and CPI(M) leader Krishna Majumder met residents of the colony and blamed hooligans of the BJP for the occurrence.

Properties damaged

Violence was also reported from Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, Matarbari in Gomati district, Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Khowai in Khowai district and Khayerpur in west Tripura district. Residences of Congress and CPI(M) supporters were attacked indiscriminately and properties damaged.

Bombs were hurled at a few places. Miscreants burnt down the private car of a CPI(M) worker in Kamalpur in one of the incidents.

BJP offices at some places, including Kakraban in Gomati district, were ransacked and office belongings destroyed. The BJP blamed the Congress–CPI(M) combine for the raids and fuelling tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US