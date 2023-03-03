ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend swearing-in ceremony of new BJP-led government in Tripura

March 03, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The swearing-in ceremony of the government headed by Manik Saha is scheduled on March 8

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by BJP president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during celebrations after the party’s good performance in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly polls on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Tripura. The swearing-in ceremony of the government headed by Manik Saha is scheduled on March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day.

The BJP-IPFT alliance returned to power in Tripura winning 33 seats in the 60-member Assembly, as the Election Commission declared the results of all the constituencies on Thursday.

On Thursday, Mr. Modi had said the BJP’s win in Tripura is a vote for progress and stability and asserted that the party’s government in the State will continue to boost its growth trajectory. “The double engine government will keep working for the state’s progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Thursday.

In the reulsts declared on ThursdayThe Tipra Motha, formed by former scion of the State’s princely family Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, bagged 13 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance secured 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trinamool Congress performed poorly winning none of the 28 seats it contested. Its vote share (0.88%) came to less than that of those who stamped None-Of-The-Above (NOTA).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US