PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend swearing-in ceremony of new BJP-led government in Tripura

March 03, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Tripura. The swearing-in ceremony of the government headed by Manik Saha is scheduled on March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day.

The BJP-IPFT alliance returned to power in Tripura winning 33 seats in the 60-member Assembly, as the Election Commission declared the results of all the constituencies on Thursday.

On Thursday, Mr. Modi had said the BJP’s win in Tripura is a vote for progress and stability and asserted that the party’s government in the State will continue to boost its growth trajectory. “The double engine government will keep working for the state’s progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Thursday.

In the reulsts declared on ThursdayThe Tipra Motha, formed by former scion of the State’s princely family Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, bagged 13 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance secured 14.

The Trinamool Congress performed poorly winning none of the 28 seats it contested. Its vote share (0.88%) came to less than that of those who stamped None-Of-The-Above (NOTA).