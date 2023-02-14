In Tripura, BJP failed to keep the promises it made in 2018, says CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury 

Ahead of polling in Tripura, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, in an interview, answers questions on the Left Front’s prospects, dynamics of its electoral alliance with the Congress and if there is any secret understanding with Tipra Motha. Excerpts:

In the 2018 elections, the difference in vote share between the BJP-led NDA and the Left Front was less than 2%. But since then, your organisation has seen attrition due to violence against your cadres and other reasons. Will you be able to retain the vote share with an atrophied organisation?

We think we should be able to retain. On the contrary, in the last few months the resistance against the repression unleashed by the BJP rule has been growing. There is also a widespread feeling among the electorate that this sort of a rule, whereby the very foundation of democracy and rule of law is being destroyed is no longer permissible. This sentiment among the people of Tripura is the biggest strength, where a large section of people feel that to protect democracy it is essential to defeat the BJP. Secondly, all the promises BJP made last time, importantly the ones that had influenced voters, haven’t been kept. Tripura has a large population of government employees and the BJP did not implement their promise of 7th pay commission. There were 10,000 teachers who were working on ad hoc basis, they were removed. The promise was they will be reinstated, that did not happen. There was promise of setting up industrial hub — a promise that remains unfulfilled and they are repeating once again. People of Tripura in much larger number than before are moving out of the State for education or employment opportunity. Tripura under the Left Front used to give highest number of man-days under the MGNREGS crossing 92 days per year, it is currently at eight days.

Arithmetically speaking Congress and Left alliance looks good on paper. But in the entire political history of the State the two have been political rivals. Will this alliance really work on the ground?

Objectively speaking, you are right. Often our complaint has been that the vote transfer doesn’t take place that votes of our ally doesn’t transfer to us, while we are successful in transferring the vote to them. But here the moving urge is people’s desire for change. It was not so much a conscious decision by both the parties to pool their votes, it is people who are pushing. In fact, if the seat adjustment has worked out is because of the pressure from below.

Home Minister Amit Shah is calling you triple trouble — Left, Congress and Tipra Motha. And he says that even though you don’t have a formal alliance with Motha you have a secret understanding with them. Do you?

No! Tipra Motha is also on record that they are against the BJP. Now if Mr. Shah is calling us triple trouble, all we can say is they are three in one trouble. You have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Mr. Sarma has virtually abandoned his State and is staying put in Tripura. We don’t know what the three of them are cooking together. But as far as people are concerned, it is fairly clear that there is an urge for change. They could resort to violence and other measures to resist this urge.

One of the phrases that you often use is pooling of anti-BJP votes. Can such a pooling take place for the 2024 general elections or is Opposition unity before the general elections a futile exercise?

The Opposition unity in India has always been a summation of State-level unity. You may recollect the United Front in 1996 was formed after the elections and so was the United Progressive Alliance of 2004. Likewise, post election it will be formed but pre-election it will have to be State-level understanding.

Does the Opposition need to project a common candidate in reply to Modi versus who?

The BJP always tries to frame elections with this question, because they have no other card to play. In 2004 also they said if not Atal Bihari Vajpayee then who? He was after all the dominant figure. But even then change came. In a Parliamentary democracy, everyone elects their representative and when they come to Lok Sabha the majority will decide who will form the government.

In the recently concluded first part of the Budget Session, substantial portions of speeches of Opposition leaders were expunged. How important is the freedom of speech within the Parliament?

This sort of action is completely anti-democratic. The foundation of our democracy is that the executive is accountable to the Parliament. By expunging the questions asked by the Opposition, what are you saying — that the government is accountable to Parliament even without answering a single question raised by Opposition. Not a single question asked by the Opposition was answered by the government. This is straightforward deceit! On record no questions were asked and therefore no answers exist.