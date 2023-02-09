Freebies dominate BJP’s Sankalp Patra for Tripura Assembly polls

February 09, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Agartala

The BJP manifesto for the Tripura Assembly elections, released on February 9, 2023, specifically targeted the youth, women and tribals. BJP national president J.P. Nadda unveiled the Sankalp Patra, which the party will fulfil in the next five years if voted to power in the February 16 polls.

Two-wheelers for girl students who go to college, two free LPG cylinders for poor families under a Central government scheme, a new tribal university, subsidised meals at ₹5 three times a day, ₹50,000 bond for a girl child, ₹5,000 monthly stipend for the tribal chiefs ( Samaj Pati), smartphone for the youth, the introduction of tribal dialect Kok-Borok in CBSE and ICSE curriculum and Eklavya School in every block within limits of the tribal autonomous district council are some of the salient features of the manifesto.

Mr. Nadda said the main focus of the party would be development initiatives, empowerment of women and youth, protecting rights of the indigenous people, upliftment of weaker sections and maintaining peace. He claimed the incumbent BJP-ruled State government not only executed the party’s 2018 ‘Vision Document’, but also worked more for the sake of people and the progress of the State.

Second visit

The BJP president marked his second visit in a week to campaign for party candidates contesting in 55 Assembly constituencies (five were allotted to junior partner IPFT). He later addressed an election rally in the Khayerpur area, near here.

Speaking at the event, which was also attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior leaders, Mr. Nadda claimed that the BJP was the only party which went to people with the report card. “No other party ever did so in the past 70 years”, he said.

He outlined details of the implementation of the ‘Vision Document’ which was unveiled by then Finance Minister the late Arun Jaitley in the run-up to the 2018 Assembly elections. He asserted that the State government worked in all areas, from development to ensuring peace.

Mr. Nadda said the party was confident of registering a huge victory in the coming Assembly polls.