Floods in Tripura cause extensive damage to power assets and transmission lines

Tripura Power Department Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday (September 13, 2024) said that Chief Minister Manik Saha has approved ₹100 crore. Mr. Nath expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for understanding the urgency of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The floods and landslips had a devastating impact on all aspects of life, including the economy, communication, assets and businesses. Nearly 1.5 lakh people had taken shelter in relief camps, 32 have lost their lives and vast agricultural and horticultural crops were submerged during the week-long floods.

An assessment by the State government estimated an overall loss and damages of ₹15,000 crore. An inter-ministerial team has visited various parts of the state to assess the situation first hand.

Mr. Saha also launched a relief fund that received generous donations from the public, organisations, and businesses. Besides, several State governments such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha as well as the Union Home Minisry also contributed monetary donations for flood relief.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.