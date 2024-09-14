GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Floods in Tripura cause extensive damage to power assets and transmission lines

Published - September 14, 2024 04:26 am IST

Syed Sajjad Ali
ripura Chief Minister Manik Saha interacting with flood-affected people during his visit to a relief camp set up at West Bokafa XII School, at Santirbazar in south Tripura.

ripura Chief Minister Manik Saha interacting with flood-affected people during his visit to a relief camp set up at West Bokafa XII School, at Santirbazar in south Tripura. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tripura Power Department Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday (September 13, 2024) said that Chief Minister Manik Saha has approved ₹100 crore. Mr. Nath expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for understanding the urgency of the situation.

The floods and landslips had a devastating impact on all aspects of life, including the economy, communication, assets and businesses. Nearly 1.5 lakh people had taken shelter in relief camps, 32 have lost their lives and vast agricultural and horticultural crops were submerged during the week-long floods.

An assessment by the State government estimated an overall loss and damages of ₹15,000 crore. An inter-ministerial team has visited various parts of the state to assess the situation first hand.

Mr. Saha also launched a relief fund that received generous donations from the public, organisations, and businesses. Besides, several State governments such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha as well as the Union Home Minisry also contributed monetary donations for flood relief.

