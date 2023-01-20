ADVERTISEMENT

EC orders probe into attacks on Cong. bike rally in Tripura

January 20, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - Agartala

Congress blames BJP cadres for the attack.

PTI

Police personnel detain Tripura Youth Congress supporters, as they protested against the alleged attack on party supporters, in Agartala. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission has ordered an inquiry into attacks on a Congress bike rally in Majlishpur Assembly constituency in West Tripura district, an official said.

The Congress had claimed that 15 party workers and functionaries, including AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar, were injured on Wednesday after a group of "BJP-backed goons" attacked them during a bike rally at four locations in the Jirania sub-division.

The police, however, said the attacks were carried out by unknown miscreants and "10 party workers were injured".

“The EC has ordered an inquiry into the incident of political violence in Jirania sub-division of West Tripura district reported on January 18," Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.

The poll panel asked the office of the CEO to get a report from DGP Tripura through the chief secretary and submit the same by 3 pm on Friday.

The incident had taken place hours after the announcement of the Tripura assembly poll schedule on Wednesday.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The CEO said three FIRs have been lodged with police in connection with the violence in Majlishpur, while eight accused have been arrested so far.

