Congress’ top leadership remains absent in Tripura Assembly poll campaign

February 13, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Agartala

At the time of writing, Tripura Congress leaders had not received confirmation of a visit by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the State Assembly elections. Party leader Sudip Roy Barman had earlier said that Mr. Kharge would be in Agartala on February 14 in response to a query on why the party’s top leaders were skipping the campaign.

The Congress is contesting 13 seats in a partnership with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led Left Front in the February 16 polls to elect 60 members of the Tripura Assembly. Congress leaders in the State initially hesitated to accept the deal but succumbed after the Left Front threatened to fight all the seats on its own.

The Tripura unit of the party reportedly approached the Gandhi family, Mr. Kharge, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States, senior leaders of northeastern States, prominent tribal leaders, and crowd pullers like Kanhaiya Kumar. None of them came.

The Congress’ Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP from West Bengal Deepa Dasmunsi, and State in-charge Ajoy Kumar attended a few rallies. The party’s election observers for Tripura — Assam MP Abdul Khaleque, Delhi State leader Arvinder Singh Lovely as well as Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik, who was tasked with supervising elections in three election-bound States in the northeast — spent only a day in Tripura weeks ago.

Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi arrived here today and is expected to address a few election meetings. Some middle-rung leaders of the party also arrived from different States, but in the final hours of campaigning.

From the start, the party’s national spokespersons have mainly addressed media persons at Congress Bhavan here, more so than field level leaders. Pawan Khera from the AICC’s media department was the last to come.

In the 2018 Assembly elections as well, the Congress high command did not become involved much after almost all party MLAs, office bearers and leaders defected to the BJP. With them, a vast portion of the party’s vote share also shifted to the saffron party, which helped it to register a historic win in Tripura.

The Congress was confined to 13 seats in the alliance arrangement with the Left Front since only a small section of former MLAs and leaders like Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Kumar Saha and Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl returned to their old party. The BJP prevented a further exodus by first allocating Ministerial berths and then re-nominating them for this election.

The Congress is visibly lagging far behind the high voltage and star-studded BJP campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Central Ministers, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh, and star campaigners from various areas have led its campaign for the Assembly poll.

Moreover, scores of the BJP’s central organisation leaders and media-IT specialists have been stationed in Tripura for the past two months. Professional firms have been engaged for multiple social media campaigns to highlight “success stories” of the “double engine government”. It’s widely believed that the BJP’s campaign could be the most expensive ever in Tripura.

Despite lacking resources and the absence of crowd-puller campaigners, State Congress leaders are working closely with the CPI(M), which has a strong organisation, to take on the ruling BJP. They are ensuring the participation of a large number of their supporters in meetings, processions, and door-to-door campaigns.