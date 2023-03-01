Central forces deployed in counting centres across Tripura, Chief Electoral Officer appeals for peace on counting day

March 01, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Agartala

Three-tier security measures have been provided acrosscentres in Tripura where counting of votes will be taken up on March 2 , 14 days after the State held Assembly polls. The Election Commission has also appointed 60 Observers to oversee counting and routinely report it.

The counting of votes will be held in 21 centres meant for 60 Assembly constituencies. 20 of constituencies are reserved for the tribal and 10 for scheduled castes.

State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte informed that the counting process will commence at 8 am tomorrow. The postal ballots will be counted first.

Nearly 88% votes were polled in the Tripura Assembly elections held on February 16. Most of the Assembly seats witnessed a three-corner contest, while some witnessed multi-corner contests.

A total of 259 candidates, including 58 independents and seven others from unrecognised parties are in the fray.

BJP put up the highest number of candidates (55) and gave five seats to its junior partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). IPFT however breached the agreement and put up its own candidate from another seat (41-Ampinagar) raising the number of seat it’s contesting to six.

CPI(M)-led Left Front contested 46 seats, sharing 13 with Congress. It is supporting one independent candidate.

TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) is contesting in the Assembly elections for the first time from 42 seats, which includes 20 for tribal candidates. The regional party has put up a challenge to both ruling BJP and the Opposition alliances.

Barring a few minor incidents, the situation has been largely peaceful in Tripura ahead of counting. Security has been beefed up in sensitive areas which saw violence earlier.

Central forces have only been deployed inside and outside the counting centres. They are also engaged in area domination duties in the State.

CEO Kiran Gitte in a televised address warned of stringent action against those who attempt to take law in their own hands and appealed to people to maintain peace on counting day and days to follow. He said peace meetings were held across the State to ensure no tension erupts.

