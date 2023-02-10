ADVERTISEMENT

BJP using central agencies, money power in Tripura elections: Opposition parties

February 10, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Agartala

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury says a party delegation met EC officials in Delhi to submit complaints over ‘gross use of money power’

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (left), who is currently campaigning in Tripura, informed on February 10, 2023 that a party delegation met EC officials in Delhi to submit complaints over “gross use of money power”.  | Photo Credit: PTI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday sought immediate intervention of the Election Commission (EC) to “prevent use of money power in Tripura Assembly election”. It also demanded deployment of only central security forces in election-related duties and a directive to the State administration not to connive with the BJP.

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury who is currently campaigning in Tripura informed that a party delegation met EC officials in Delhi to submit complaints over “gross use of money power”. “Reports are appearing that the central agencies are involved in BJP’s bid to distribute money to manipulate elections”, Mr. Yechury told newsmen.

He said the BJP understands that the general mood of the people is to vote it out of power and re-establish rule of law, peace and democracy, which were absent in Tripura in the past five years. “Misrule, corruption, terror and demolition of democratic institutions are dominant issues in this election”, he added.

Mr. Yechury further alleged that besides using money power, the saffron party is adopting threat and intimidation tactics. “BJP is conspiring to create a massive law and order situation three days ahead of voting (February 16) with support of the State administration,” he warned.

He said the CPI(M)’s main appeal to the EC has been to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in Tripura. The commission has now been urged to check use of money power and government machinery of the State as well as Centre to favour ruling BJP, he added.

The CPI(M) general secretary also demanded that the EC exercise ‘stiff control’ over the entire election process which includes instilling confidence among voters.

Meanwhile, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, chairman of the TIPRA Motha (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) which is expected to play a dominant role in the hilly region in the upcoming elections, stirred a controversy by stating that BJP will distribute money to woo voters. Addressing an election rally on Friday he said BJP will try to bribe “innocent voters before the polls”.

