ADVERTISEMENT

BJP prepares for internal polls in Tripura, appoints returning officer

Published - October 21, 2024 05:55 pm IST - Agartala

BJP appoints Samarandra Chandra Deb as returning officer for internal elections in Tripura, gearing up for organisational polls

PTI

The BJP appointed senior leader Samarandra Chandra Deb as the returning officer for its internal elections in Tripura, the party's state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Monday (October 21, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to PTI, Mr. Bhattacharjee said state general secretary Bipin Debbarma and MLA Malina Debnath were appointed co-returning officers for the organisational elections.

"They were appointed by the party's national returning officer K. Laxman," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The schedule for the BJP's organisational elections in the state is yet to be finalised, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bhattacharjee said he is at present in Delhi to attend a high-level meeting on the organisational elections.

State BJP media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said the party's membership drive was underway in full swing, and it was ready for the organisational polls from the booth level to the state level.

"In the BJP, only active members who have managed to enrol at least 50 general members are eligible to get elected as presidents of booth, mandal (block), district and state committees," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said 6 lakh people have already taken up the party's membership against a target of 12 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tripura / election

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US