BJP prepares for internal polls in Tripura, appoints returning officer

The BJP appointed senior leader Samarandra Chandra Deb as the returning officer for its internal elections in Tripura, the party's state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Monday (October 21, 2024).

Speaking to PTI, Mr. Bhattacharjee said state general secretary Bipin Debbarma and MLA Malina Debnath were appointed co-returning officers for the organisational elections.

"They were appointed by the party's national returning officer K. Laxman," he said.

The schedule for the BJP's organisational elections in the state is yet to be finalised, he added.

Bhattacharjee said he is at present in Delhi to attend a high-level meeting on the organisational elections.

State BJP media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said the party's membership drive was underway in full swing, and it was ready for the organisational polls from the booth level to the state level.

"In the BJP, only active members who have managed to enrol at least 50 general members are eligible to get elected as presidents of booth, mandal (block), district and state committees," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said 6 lakh people have already taken up the party's membership against a target of 12 lakh.