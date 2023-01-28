BJP announces list of 48 candidates for Tripura Assembly elections

January 28, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 28 declared its list of 48 candidates for Tripura Assembly elections. CPI(M) MLA Mobossar Ali, who joined BJP yesterday, will contest from Kailasahar constituency. Out of the 48 candidates, 11 are women. The list includes Union Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik.

On Friday, CPI(M) MLA Moboshar Ali and former MLA Subal Bhowmik, both from Tripura, joined the BJP as the top brass of the ruling party met to finalise its candidates for the State Assembly polls.

Mr. Saha said Mr. Modi's "act east" policy had impressed everyone in the northeast and their induction into the party would help it. The people's support was with the BJP and it would again form the government, he added.

BJP also for the first time nominated two Muslim candidates in election to the 60-seat Assembly. The three northeastern States of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya will open the poll battle, followed by Mizoram. Tripura will vote on February 16