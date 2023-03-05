HamberMenu
The Package | 7 Stories

2023 Tripura Assembly elections | Lokniti-CSDS postpoll study
Premium

March 05, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flashes the victory sign after the party’s win in the Tripura Assembly Elections in Agartala.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flashes the victory sign after the party’s win in the Tripura Assembly Elections in Agartala. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP supporters celebrate Tripura Chief Minister and party candidate from Bordowali Town Manik Saha’s victory in the State Assembly elections in Agartala on March 2, 2023.
Premium

Important electoral issues in Tripura Assembly election 

Vibha Attri,Danny Jeyaraj
Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Premium

Tripura polls | How much did satisfaction with the performance of State and Centre matter?

Aaliyia Malik,Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari
With handsome support from the Adivasis, the Tipra Motha has emerged as their main spokesperson. File
Premium

How Tipra Motha’s entry changed the political landscape of Tripura

Suhas Palshikar
BJP supporters celebrate Tripura Chief Minister and party candidate from Bordowali Town Manik Saha’s victory in the state assembly elections, in Agartala on March 2, 2023
Premium

Lessons for key parties from Tripura election

Sandeep Shastri, Suhas Palshikar,Sanjay Kumar
BJP supporters celebrate outside the party election office in Agartala on March 2, 2023.
Premium

Voters’ assessment of infrastructure in Tripura

Vibha Attri, Devesh Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during a public meeting ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections in Agartala.
Premium

The urge for ‘double-engine’ government in Tripura

Danny Jeyaraj,Jyoti Mishra
Premium

A note on methodology

