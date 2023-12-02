HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The BJP and Congress strongholds in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan | Assembly Elections 2023

Polling concluded for the assembly elections in five States last month. Here, we take a look at where the BJP and Congress have established strong support bases in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, with 230 and 200 seats respectively.

December 02, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

Godhashri Srinivasan
Rajsamand [Rajasthan], Nov 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets the gathering during a roadshow for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, at Nathdwara in Rajsamand on Thursday.

Rajsamand [Rajasthan], Nov 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets the gathering during a roadshow for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, at Nathdwara in Rajsamand on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

From 2008 to 2018, both the BJP and the Congress have scored back-to-back victories in a number of constituencies in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 58 constituencies in all three years since 2008. Similarly, the INC has won 10 constituencies. In Rajasthan, the BJP has 28 strongholds and the INC has five. However, they have won these constituencies by varying margins. The maps below look at which constituencies were won by margins greater than 10% and for how many years.

Number of times that BJP stronghold constituencies were won by a margin of more than 10% in Madhya Pradesh

Number of times that BJP stronghold constituencies were won by a margin of more than 10% in Madhya Pradesh

Besides these constituencies, BJP has a strong grip on Indore-2 and Indore-4 constituencies, with both won by margins over 20% in all three years. For the INC, Dabra and Kukshi are strong spots. They were won by margins over 25% in 2013 and 2018.

Number of times that INC stronghold constituencies were won by a margin of more than 10% in Madhya Pradesh

Number of times that INC stronghold constituencies were won by a margin of more than 10% in Madhya Pradesh

Also read |Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Know the numbers from previous elections

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, the BJP did not win any constituency with more than 20% margin for all three years, but it won three with a margin of more than 15%. These were three among five constituencies which were won by a margin of more than 10% thrice.

Sanganer was won with the highest margin of 38.11% in 2013, Bhilwara at 32.61% the same year and Jhalrapatan at 33.62% the same year.

Number of times that BJP stronghold constituencies were won by a margin of more than 10% in Rajasthan

Number of times that BJP stronghold constituencies were won by a margin of more than 10% in Rajasthan

The INC has five strongholds in Rajasthan, of which one has been won by a margin of more than 10%. This is Sardarpura.

Number of times that INC stronghold constituencies were won by a margin of more than 10% in Rajasthan

Number of times that INC stronghold constituencies were won by a margin of more than 10% in Rajasthan

Also read |Rajasthan Assembly polls: Know the numbers from previous elections

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.