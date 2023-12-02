The BJP and Congress strongholds in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan | Assembly Elections 2023

December 02, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

From 2008 to 2018, both the BJP and the Congress have scored back-to-back victories in a number of constituencies in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 58 constituencies in all three years since 2008. Similarly, the INC has won 10 constituencies. In Rajasthan, the BJP has 28 strongholds and the INC has five. However, they have won these constituencies by varying margins. The maps below look at which constituencies were won by margins greater than 10% and for how many years.

Besides these constituencies, BJP has a strong grip on Indore-2 and Indore-4 constituencies, with both won by margins over 20% in all three years. For the INC, Dabra and Kukshi are strong spots. They were won by margins over 25% in 2013 and 2018.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, the BJP did not win any constituency with more than 20% margin for all three years, but it won three with a margin of more than 15%. These were three among five constituencies which were won by a margin of more than 10% thrice.

Sanganer was won with the highest margin of 38.11% in 2013, Bhilwara at 32.61% the same year and Jhalrapatan at 33.62% the same year.

The INC has five strongholds in Rajasthan, of which one has been won by a margin of more than 10%. This is Sardarpura.

