Woman creates commotion at PM’s meet

November 12, 2023 04:23 am | Updated 04:23 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

A young woman who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting, ‘Vishwaroopa Mahasabha’ organised by Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) here on Saturday evening, created commotion for a few minutes when she scaled a tower arranged for floodlights to light the venue – Parade Grounds.

She scaled the tower to express her protest against categorisation of Scheduled Castes, against provocation of people in the name of caste, community and religion and also against increasing atrocities against women across the country. She shouted as to why the ruling party at the Centre was encouraging one religion.

The unexpected incident made the Prime Minister to stop his speech for a few minutes. He appealed to the woman that it was not the way to find solution to any issue and requested her to scale down. The police present at the venue reached there and made her to come down, to ensure the Prime Minister resume his speech.

